The Netflix period drama has replaced its principal cast for Season 3, and now stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

The corgis just wouldn't behave. Mid-take, they ran off, causing general hilarity. "Sit, sit!" Olivia Colman called out.

"Strong voice!" prompted the dog handler, standing nearby.

"Yes, thenk you," said Colman demurely, in her best Queen Elizabeth accent. She frowned imperiously at the frolicking dogs. "SIT!" They sat.

It was a chilly November day last year, and new cast members of the Netflix series The Crown were arrayed across the gilded couches and crimson velvet chairs of a sumptuous

