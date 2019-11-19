Jennifer Lopez has revealed the shocking amount she was paid to star in Hustlers.

"I didn't get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers," the actress told GQ. "I did it for free and produced it. Like Jenny From the Block — I do what I love."

Released in September, Hustlers tells the true story of a group of savvy former strip club employees who band together to rip off their Wall Street clients.

It also stars Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Cardi B and Lizzo.

The movie was a hit with critics and despite doing the film for free it's likely Lopez has a back-end deal that means she'll get a share of the final profits.

"This is our movie, where we run sh*t," Lopez told GQ. "They know it's all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We've been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned."

Hustlers was a hit with critics and has so far made more than $217 worldwide. Despite doing the film for free, it's likely Lopez has a back-end deal that means she'll get a share of the profits once the production and marketing costs have been covered.

The film has generated Oscar buzz for Lopez for the first time in her career.

Lopez broke down in tears during a September radio interview when the potential of an Oscar nomination was put to her.

"I've just been working hard for so long, for my whole life, so it's nice," she said on SiriusXM.

"I literally sat in my bed yesterday, and they were sending me all the reviews. I could not believe it. I was crying. Me and my girlfriend of 20 years were sitting there, and she was trying to film me …. I was like, 'Oh my God'.

"You work hard your whole life, and you wonder if anybody notices, in a sense, on that level, to be in that conversation," she said. "You have dreams when you're a little girl of being there (at the Oscars), you know what I mean?"

The Academy Award nominations will be announced on January 14 next year.