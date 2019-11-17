After two long, long years, The Crown has finally returned to our screens for season 3.

Netflix released all 10 new episodes on Sunday, which introduced an all-new cast, including Olivia Colman as the Queen and Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

The long-awaited new season covers major events from the 1960s involving the British royal family, from the Apollo 11's moon landing to the decolonisation of Africa.

But it's the tragic story that unfolds in episode 3 that has left viewers absolutely devastated.

In October 1966, the small mining village of Aberfan in south Wales became the site of one of Britain's worst-ever disasters when heavy rain caused a colliery waste tip from a mine to collapse, causing thick sludge to race down the hill like an avalanche.

Within seconds, it had slammed into the local school and reduced it to rubble, killing 116 students – half of the village's children.

The final death toll sat at 144.

It was a terrible moment in British history – and watching it recreated in The Crown proved heart-wrenching for plenty of viewers.

The Aberfan episode of The Crown is utterly heartbreaking. "Miners used to digging for coal are now digging for their children." A difficult but essential watch.

The Aberfan episode of #TheCrown is just superb. Absolutely horrifying, as it should be. Amazes me how few people seem to know about that tragedy nowadays

THIS. SCENE.

Olivia Colman is an absolute legend.

the whole aberfan episode is a masterpiece.