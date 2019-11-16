Taylor Swift's former label Big Machine Records has issued a stunning response to the superstar's latest accusations, claiming she's "created a narrative that doesn't exist".

Big Machine also claimed her post yesterday came amid a "financial matter", whereby the star allegedly owes the company "millions of dollars".

On Friday, Swift publicly begged her fans for help in her ongoing business battle with music manager Scooter Braun, after Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta sold the rights to her six albums to Braun, best known as Justin Bieber's manager.



READ MORE:

• Taylor Swift details 'tyrannical control' she's facing behind the scenes

• Taylor Swift was filmed having a tearful encounter with a banana

• Taylor Swift slams Kayne West as 'two-faced'

• A brief rundown of each song on Taylor Swift's new album 'Lover'

Advertisement



In the post, she claimed Braun and Borchetta have blocked her from performing her hits at the American Music Awards later this month.

However, Borchetta has hit back at the starin a fiery statement on the Big Machine website, saying the company was "shocked" by Swift's misrepresentation of the situation.

"As Taylor Swift's partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her tumblr statements yesterday based on false information," the statement read.

"At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere."

Singer Taylor Swift performs on ABC's "Good Morning America

It continued that the label had been "honouring all of her requests to license her catalogue to third parties as she promotes her current record," before dropping a sensational claim that she actually owes "millions of dollars" to Big Machine Records.

Big Machine Label Group Statementhttps://t.co/bIdnx4GVbm — Big Machine Label Group (@BigMachine) November 15, 2019



"The truth is, Taylor has admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company, which is responsible for 120 hardworking employees who helped build her career.

"However, despite our persistent efforts to find a private and mutually satisfactory solution, Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families."

It ended by personally addressing the star: "Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist. All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation.

Advertisement

"When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness and support waiting for you on the other side.

"To date, not one of the invitations to speak with us and work through this has been accepted. Rumours fester in the absence of communication. Let's not have that continue here. We share the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve."

Taylor Swift at Vector Arena in Auckland, 29 November 2013

The post referred to in the statement was released on the star's tumblr on Friday, titled "Don't know what else to do".

Swift wrote to her fans: "Guys – It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honouring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony. I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show.

"Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year."

"Additionally – and this isn't the way I had planned on telling you this news – Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film.

"Scott Borchetta told my team that they'll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I'm both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun," Swift continued.

"I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate. The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished.

"This is WRONG," Swift wrote. "Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So this is where I'm asking for your help."

Lorde and Taylor Swifton the beach Saturday 22 February 2014 picture supplied via Instagram

Swift finished the letter with a direct plea to her millions of fans.

"Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this. Scooter also manages several artists who I really believe care about other artists and their work.

"Please ask them for help with this – I'm hoping that maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote. I'm especially asking for help from The Carlyle Group, who put up money for the sale of my music to these two men.

"I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That's it. I've tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now my performance at the AMA's, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark."

Fans and other music industry figures rushed to support Swift on social media, many using the hashtag #IStandWithTaylor.

Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment ? https://t.co/lqfRVfhDYK — LILY ALLEN 2.0 (@lilyallen) November 15, 2019

#IStandWithTaylor She deserves to be able to perform and own the songs she wrote, the melodies she came up with...the years she spent making 6 albums with the utmost care down to the tiniest detail.. Give her the rights to her music! @taylorswift13 https://t.co/bLX2YnFpDJ — Lamia Kalam (@lami_mk) November 15, 2019

I’m with @taylorswift13. I don’t know shit about the music industry, but I know how it feels to be patronized and manipulated by powerful men. STICK IT TO THE MAN SIS! We got you — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) November 15, 2019

I’ve truly had enough of misogynistic men dictating women’s lives and careers simply to remain in power. Enough is enough. So proud of the women speaking up even though society commands us all to stay quiet and take it. Proud of you @taylorswift13, we love you ❤️ — Emily Vaughn (@Emilyvaughnx) November 15, 2019

Taylor Swift deserves to have FULL control over her music, her art, & her legacy.



At the end of the day, there‘s no denying how much good she‘s put into the world and how much she‘s CONSISTENTLY stood up for musicians, artists, & underdogs.



Today & everyday, #IStandWithTaylor. — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) November 15, 2019

The American Music Awards are due to take place on November 25. If Swift does re-record her old music next year, she'll follow in the footsteps of artists like JoJo, who last year re-recorded her first two albums after years in record company limbo.