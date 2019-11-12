The director Steven Soderbergh is among the great hopes for the new streaming service HBO Max, which recently bought a movie he's making with Meryl Streep set on a boat.

But Soderbergh is also a jewel in Netflix's crown, directing the crime dramedy "The Laundromat," also with Streep. The film arrived on the service three weeks ago.

And to complete the trifecta, Amazon is gambling on Soderbergh, as well. On Friday, the retail giant's Hollywood division will release "The Report," a political thriller about Senate whistleblower Daniel Jones that Soderbergh produced. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

