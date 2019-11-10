Miley Cyrus has reportedly undergone vocal chord surgery.

The Wrecking Ball singer is said to have had the procedure recently and is recovering well, after an issue with her vocal chords was discovered when she was hospitalised for tonsillitis last month.

A source told People magazine: "She is doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year."

Miley was previously put on "vocal rest" after her hospital stay.

Sharing a video of herself working out, she captioned it at the time: "On vocal rest not body."

Miley's hospitalisation came after an intense few weeks for the 'Malibu' hitmaker, who recently announced her split from her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, as well as dating and breaking up with Kaitlynn Carter.

And the 'Slide Away' singer recently slammed critics who claim she's moving on too quickly from 29-year-old Liam.

She wrote on social media last week: "I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning. I think that's why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they've watched me grow up.

"I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only 'know' what they see on the internet. [Men], they move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence ... I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world. If we can't beat em, join em! (sic)"

-Bang! Showbiz