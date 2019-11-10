Kiwi music icons Th 'Dudes are reuniting for Th 'Bliss Tour, performing five dates across New Zealand in April 2020.

The news comes ahead of the band receiving the Legacy Award and being inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame at the New Zealand Music Awards on Thursday.

Bassist Lez White, who is based in Australia these days, says it's always a treat to come back home to New Zealand.

"After each Dudes outing it's always felt like unfinished business, so I'm really looking forward to treading the boards and pouting into the spotlight one last time," said White.

Advertisement

"I'm super excited to be playing the classic Dudes songs to our fans and introduce them to another generation of music lovers," added drummer Bruce Hambling.

Touring for the first time without founding member Ian Morris, Th 'Dudes - Peter Urlich, Dave Dobbyn, Lez White and Bruce Hambling - will be joined by Ian's brother Rikki Morris, who was the original sound engineer for the group.

"It's not every day you get asked to perform with your favourite band!," said Rikki.

"Ian can never be replaced, but I believe the Dudes' legacy and the songs they wrote deserve to be celebrated in a live setting."

Originally formed as a high school band Krispie in 1975 and disbanding in 1980, Th 'Dudes had a major impact on the New Zealand music scene with hits like Be Mine Tonight, Bliss, That Look In Your Eye, Right First Time and Walking in Light.

They won Top Group and Single of the Year for Be Mine Tonight at the 1979 New Zealand Music Awards and stopped playing live in 1980, ahead of the release of their second album Where Are The Boys.

Since then, Th 'Dudes have only reunited for a 2006 tour that saw 11 shows expanded to 17 due to the large demand for tickets, and visits to favourite holiday spots the following summer.

Next year's tour is the first chance to see Th 'Dudes live in concert in 13 years, with tickets going on sale at midday on November 18.

Advertisement

The Hamilton and Christchurch shows will be sold via Ticketek and Dunedin, Wellington and Auckland shows can be booked from Ticketmaster.

Th 'Dudes - Th 'Bliss Tour 2020

Hamilton, Claudelands Arena, April 9

Wellington, TSB Arena, April 11

Christchurch, Town Hall, April 16

Dunedin, Town Hall, April 17

Auckland, Town Hall, April 24