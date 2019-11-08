He was the biggest name of the 1970s, starring in a slew of the most iconic films of all time and picking up a net worth of $US170 million along the way.

But John Travolta, 65, is considered among the most down-to-earth, humble celebrities in Hollywood, this despite being the central star of movies like Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction.

During his quick visit to Australia this week, Travolta stopped by Foxtel's unveiling of its expanded movie library in Sydney, where he gave guests an insight into his lavish lifestyle.

Travolta at the Foxtel Entertainment & Movies Premiere event in Sydney, Australia, yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

The actor, who is also a qualified pilot and has a runway and six aircraft on his personal property in Florida, said being a star was "just wonderful".

"Hi-diddle-dee-dee, an actor's life for me," he joked.

"You pay the price in various ways. You have no privacy … But at the same time you have a golden ticket around the world.

"You experience the finest things in life.

"So I will not be a liar and tell you it's tricky, it's just wonderful."

Travolta, a qualified pilot, owns six aircraft. Photo / Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in a scene from the film Grease. Photo / Getty Images

Their memorabilia has turned out to be equally iconic as the movie-musical, with Newton-John's famous leather jacket and satin pants she wore in the film selling for more than US$400,000 (NZ$627,836) at the weekend.

But did Travolta keep anything?

"No, I gave it all away," he admitted.