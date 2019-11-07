A New Zealand-born stripper turned rapper has been found guilty over a vicious pub attack which left a legal secretary with a busted face and 16 stitches to save a ripped lip.

Jessica Aitchison, who performs under the name Jackel Daniels, and her boyfriend Reece Barry Mobbs were charged after hitting Lauren Cameron in the face with a plastic cup in the Burdekin Hotel in Sydney.

The incident, which took place in the early hours of July 29 last year, left Cameron permanently scarred.

She needed 11 external and five internal stitches after being struck with the cup.

The New Zealand-born centrefold model, who was crowned Miss Nude Sydney in 2012, turned to rap music. Photo / Jackellovesyou / Instagram

Lauren Cameron suffered a serious cut to her lip during a night out at Sydney's Burdekin Hotel. Photo / Supplied

But Aitchison, a former Miss Nude champion, and Mobbs denied they were involved, pleading not guilty while trying to convince the court another patron was responsible for Cameron's injuries, the Daily Telegraph reported.

However, in court, Magistrate Joan Baptie said the couple presented "implausible, improbable and unreliable" evidence and found Aitchison guilty of reckless wounding.

Cameron told the court Aitchison and Mobbs were in the smoking-room for five minutes when she felt a nudge on her shoulder.

She claims they hurled abuse and spat at her.

"I got called a slut and got spat on," she told the court. "It all happened super quickly."

She explained she felt "a little bit scared, honestly - someone a lot taller than what I am and built, it's a little bit confronting to be in that situation".

Cameron claims she then turned to face Aitchison before the rapper smacked her in the face with the cup.

Jessica Aitchison was charged with reckless wounding after a woman claimed she split open her lip in a Sydney hotel. Photo / Jackellovesyou / Instagram

It was alleged by police prosecutor Brett Eurell that Mobbs called the victim a slut or whore in response to comments Cameron made about Aitchison.

Mobbs denied he spat and yelled at Cameron but pleaded guilty to commons assault.

The couple will return to court in December for sentencing.