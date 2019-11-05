Following in the footsteps of fashionably late-to-the-party Jennifer Aniston, fellow A-lister Matthew McConaughey has finally joined Instagram.

And he's done so in the most Matthew-McConaughey way imaginable.

Posting the news on Twitter, the Oscar winner and self-declared "pickle expert" shared his handle @officiallymcconaughey before rolling out a series of enthusiastic videos brimming with McConaugheyisms.

"Born November the 4th 1969, got my dad's name the very same day. But not until I turned 50, today, did I become @officiallymcconaughey. That's my Instagram handle. See you there," The Texas native said in his first video.

His next was a little more candid. Staring slightly off camera in a backwards cap, the actor explained: "When people come to my page, I want them to see me.

"Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world, and I'm a little bit nervous about it, because quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue. I'm not sure I want to have the dialogue," he said, laughing, before adding: "But I've learned that you gotta have the dialogue, too."

He said he also wants to "have some fun" with the platform and hopes his content "makes you think a second" or even "makes your heart swell up a little bit".

Clearly enjoying his new presence on the platform, the star then sang to his followers in his stories as the camera panned to him sitting casually in a velvet chair.

"Do I have an Instagram? Well, I'd be a lot cooler if I did. But guess what? It is now a lot cooler because I do," he said, adding "Let's get some howdies going. Howdy," before getting out of the chair and walking off.

So far, he already has 479,000 followers.

We can only dream of what wacky content he will bestow upon us next.