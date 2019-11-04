Kiwi rap sensation JessB has nabbed her first ever Moonman at the 2019 MTV European Music Awards

The Set It Off hitmaker won the award for Best New Zealand Act, beating out Drax Project, Benee, Broods and Kings to take out the prize.

While she couldn't make it to Spain to accept her award, she did celebrate her win by thanking her fans on Instagram.

She wrote: "Thank you to everyone of you who took time out of your day to vote for me for this MTV EMA award. Can't believe this is my thing.

Advertisement

"Life is crazy but here we f***ing are! Who knows where I'm going to end up but I'm very grateful for all the continuous support."

JessB was honoured alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS and Halsey, who all took home two wins each.

Scroll down to see a complete winners' list, and in the meantime, here are 5 things you missed from Monday's award ceremony.

1) Extremely elaborate performances.

Is there a record out there for most number of backup dancers at an award show? No? Well, there should be, because the EMAs would have definitely shattered it Sunday. Pop star Dua Lipa kicked off the telecast surrounded by dozens of yellow-clad dancers, and was followed by just as elaborate numbers from British-Swedish singer Mabel, and rapper Akon and Becky G.

2) Rosalía's performance



"Warning: The place is going to go insane during this next song," Becky G explained before "Spanish sensation" Rosalía took the stage, as presenter Dua Lipa gushed about the singer's mix of flamenco, pop, reggaeton and dance. Sure enough, the crowd members lost their minds when Rosalía launched into a mesmerizing performance of "Di Mi Nombre," surrounded by an entire choir and her own crew of backup dancers.

3) The rockers

Green Day played their new single, "Father of All," and then really brought down the house with the 25-year-old hit "Basket Case." Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong accepted their award for best rock and dedicated it to SWMRS, his son's punk band that was involved in a car accident last week. He gave a shout-out to the guitarist who is recovering from injuries in a rehab clinic. "Max Becker, we love you, and we're all supporting you," Armstrong said.

Advertisement

Later, Oasis star Liam Gallagher won the inaugural Rock Icon award. Although his introductory video alluded to his many controversies, he kept his acceptance speech short and drama-free. "I want to congratulate MTV for recognizing my brilliance. Thanks for the award. I'll wear it well," he said. He closed out the show with new song "Once" followed by "Wonderwall," and tweaked the famous lyrics: "There are many things that I would like to say to you, but I don't . . . speak Spanish."



4) NCT 127 makes EMAs history

In the 25-year history of the EMAs, a K-pop act has never performed on the show - until now. Judging by the screams of the audience and the ecstatic comments flooding social media all day in anticipation, we're guessing that NCT 127 won't be the last.

5) The no-shows

Multiple A-list nominees couldn't make it to Spain, but they all made sure to send video messages to express gratitude. This is included Nicki Minaj, who won best hip-hop ("Thank you guys so much for voting for me to win this award, I love you very, very much."); Eilish, who won best new artist and best song for "Bad Guy" ("Thank you so much to the MTV EMAs and all my fans. . . . I will see you soon, hopefully."); and Swift, who won best U.S. artist and best video for "ME!" ("Thank you to Brendon Urie for just giving his all in the video and in the song and doing this song with me. And Dave Meyers the director, who's incredible. But mostly the fans.")



LIST OF WINNERS IN THE MAIN CATEGORIES:

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey - winner

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Best Collaboration

BTS and Halsey, "Boy With Luv"

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"

Rosalía and J Balvin feat. El Guincho, "Con Altura" - winner

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"

Best Hip-Hop

21 Savage

Cardi B

Cole

Nicki Minaj - winner

Travis Scott

Best Rock

Green Day - winner

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Best New Artist

Ava Max

Billie Eilish - winner

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

Best Video

Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Rosalía and J Balvin feat. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco, "ME!" - winner

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes - winner

Taylor Swift

Best Song

Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy" - winner

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Best Live

Ariana Grande

BTS - winner

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

Best Alternative

FKA Twigs - winner

Lana Del Rey

Solange

Twenty One Pilots

Vampire Weekend

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix - winner

The Chainsmokers

Best Look

Halsey - winner

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS - winner

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Push

Ava Max - winner

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

Rosalía

Best World Stage

Bebe Rexha - Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld - Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse - Bilbao, Spain 2018 - winner

The 1975 - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

Twenty One Pilots - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

Best US Act

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Taylor Swift - winner

Best Canadian Act

Alessia Cara

Avril Lavigne

Carly Rae Jepsen

Johnny Orlando - winner

Shawn Mendes

Best UK/Ireland Act

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Ed Sheeran

Little Mix - winner