Kiwi rap sensation JessB has nabbed her first ever Moonman at the 2019 MTV European Music Awards
The Set It Off hitmaker won the award for Best New Zealand Act, beating out Drax Project, Benee, Broods and Kings to take out the prize.
While she couldn't make it to Spain to accept her award, she did celebrate her win by thanking her fans on Instagram.
She wrote: "Thank you to everyone of you who took time out of your day to vote for me for this MTV EMA award. Can't believe this is my thing.
"Life is crazy but here we f***ing are! Who knows where I'm going to end up but I'm very grateful for all the continuous support."
JessB was honoured alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS and Halsey, who all took home two wins each.
Scroll down to see a complete winners' list, and in the meantime, here are 5 things you missed from Monday's award ceremony.
1) Extremely elaborate performances.
Is there a record out there for most number of backup dancers at an award show? No? Well, there should be, because the EMAs would have definitely shattered it Sunday. Pop star Dua Lipa kicked off the telecast surrounded by dozens of yellow-clad dancers, and was followed by just as elaborate numbers from British-Swedish singer Mabel, and rapper Akon and Becky G.
2) Rosalía's performance
"Warning: The place is going to go insane during this next song," Becky G explained before "Spanish sensation" Rosalía took the stage, as presenter Dua Lipa gushed about the singer's mix of flamenco, pop, reggaeton and dance. Sure enough, the crowd members lost their minds when Rosalía launched into a mesmerizing performance of "Di Mi Nombre," surrounded by an entire choir and her own crew of backup dancers.
3) The rockers
Green Day played their new single, "Father of All," and then really brought down the house with the 25-year-old hit "Basket Case." Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong accepted their award for best rock and dedicated it to SWMRS, his son's punk band that was involved in a car accident last week. He gave a shout-out to the guitarist who is recovering from injuries in a rehab clinic. "Max Becker, we love you, and we're all supporting you," Armstrong said.
Later, Oasis star Liam Gallagher won the inaugural Rock Icon award. Although his introductory video alluded to his many controversies, he kept his acceptance speech short and drama-free. "I want to congratulate MTV for recognizing my brilliance. Thanks for the award. I'll wear it well," he said. He closed out the show with new song "Once" followed by "Wonderwall," and tweaked the famous lyrics: "There are many things that I would like to say to you, but I don't . . . speak Spanish."
4) NCT 127 makes EMAs history
In the 25-year history of the EMAs, a K-pop act has never performed on the show - until now. Judging by the screams of the audience and the ecstatic comments flooding social media all day in anticipation, we're guessing that NCT 127 won't be the last.
5) The no-shows
Multiple A-list nominees couldn't make it to Spain, but they all made sure to send video messages to express gratitude. This is included Nicki Minaj, who won best hip-hop ("Thank you guys so much for voting for me to win this award, I love you very, very much."); Eilish, who won best new artist and best song for "Bad Guy" ("Thank you so much to the MTV EMAs and all my fans. . . . I will see you soon, hopefully."); and Swift, who won best U.S. artist and best video for "ME!" ("Thank you to Brendon Urie for just giving his all in the video and in the song and doing this song with me. And Dave Meyers the director, who's incredible. But mostly the fans.")
LIST OF WINNERS IN THE MAIN CATEGORIES:
Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey - winner
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Best Collaboration
BTS and Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Rosalía and J Balvin feat. El Guincho, "Con Altura" - winner
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"
Best Hip-Hop
21 Savage
Cardi B
Cole
Nicki Minaj - winner
Travis Scott
Best Rock
Green Day - winner
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Best New Artist
Ava Max
Billie Eilish - winner
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
Best Video
Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Rosalía and J Balvin feat. El Guincho, "Con Altura"
Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco, "ME!" - winner
Best Artist
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes - winner
Taylor Swift
Best Song
Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy" - winner
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Best Live
Ariana Grande
BTS - winner
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
Best Alternative
FKA Twigs - winner
Lana Del Rey
Solange
Twenty One Pilots
Vampire Weekend
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix - winner
The Chainsmokers
Best Look
Halsey - winner
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS - winner
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best Push
Ava Max - winner
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalía
Best World Stage
Bebe Rexha - Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld - Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse - Bilbao, Spain 2018 - winner
The 1975 - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
Twenty One Pilots - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
Best US Act
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Taylor Swift - winner
Best Canadian Act
Alessia Cara
Avril Lavigne
Carly Rae Jepsen
Johnny Orlando - winner
Shawn Mendes
Best UK/Ireland Act
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Ed Sheeran
Little Mix - winner