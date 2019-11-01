Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson flaunted their PDA on Instagram for Halloween.

The couple dressed up as Billy Idol and his '80s flame Perri Lister. They can be seen in various videos making out and intimately dancing to Idol's hit song White Wedding, according to PageSix.

Cyrus, 26, helped transform the 22-year-old Australian singer into the British rockstar, captioning the photos with, "makin up my man into baby billy idol!"

Cyrus captioned another series of photos that showed off their looks, "BILLY F – KIN IDOL LOVES PERRI F – KIN LISTER."

The dressed up couple caught the eye of Billy Idol himself. The 63-year-old gave his stamp of approval by sharing the couple's photo on his Instagram page and writing, "Trick & Treat! Cheers Miley & Cody Repost @mileycyrus -BFI."

Simpson and Cyrus' relationship escalated with great speed after she split from Kaitlynn Carter, following her separation from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce is ongoing.