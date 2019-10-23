Kanye West's former bodyguard has revealed Kayne West's insane list of demands, including banning staff from speaking to his wife Kim Kardashian.

The former NYPD cop Steve Stanulis described the rapper as the most difficult client he has ever worked with and claims he was fired after two weeks for introducing himself to Kardashian.

"He's 10 times worse than what you see," he told the Sun.

"I had to look after his toddler daughter once and it was so much easier than babysitting the father."

Stanulis also spoke about when he first met the singer.

"We headed to his music studio. When we got into the elevator Kanye just stood there with his arms folded and said, 'Aren't you going to press the button?'," he explained.

"(Kanye) flipped out, squealing that his time was precious and that he couldn't believe I hadn't called ahead to find out which floor he worked on.

"I was amazed by the amount of bizarre behaviour I saw in just two weeks.

"It is his world and everyone just exists within it. I don't know how Kim stays married to him."

The ex-bodyguard, who has worked with A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, also claimed that he flipped out when he "got in his shot" as paparazzi swarmed him.

"On another occasion when we were in the studio, he walked past a couple of his other bodyguards as they were chatting, then turned and demanded, 'Can you two not talk when I walk by you'," Stanulis said.

He also alleged that he was forced to only wear black clothing at work as patterns "distracted" the singer.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Stanulis explained that he was eventually fired after Kanye spotted him speaking to his wife in a corridor at the Met Gala.

It comes after West was slammed by Kardashian's fans after he complained her Met Gala dress was too sexy.

The reality star argued with the rapper the night before wearing the skin-tight Thierry Mugler wet-look dress to the event in May.

During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the rapper told his wife: "You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.

"The corset, the underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like. I just went through this transition where from being a rapper, looking at all these girls … looking at my wife — (thinking) 'My girl needs to be just like all the other girls and showing her body off, showing this, showing that'."

"I didn't realise that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved and the father — now of about to be four kids," he told Kim, who sat on the sofa on her mobile hone.

West continued: "The corset, it's a form of underwear — it's hot but hot for who?"

The heated discussion didn't go down well with fans, who branded West as "controlling".

"I'm so confused by this whole Kanye being uncomfortable with Kim's sexiness sh*t like he's literally the one that boosted her self confidence and pushed her to be more provocative and now it's too much??? Controlling AF," one person wrote.

Another agreed: " I've never realised how controlling Kanye is with Kim until this week's episode … I'm not impressed."

A third commented: "I actually have nothing against Kanye but he acts childish and can't accept when he's wrong. This god complex he has going on need to be re-evaluated. He loved Kim for who she was and now he wants to change her?"