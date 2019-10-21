Miley Cyrus told fans she's "only met one guy who's not a d***", referencing her new boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Miley Cyrus has thrown epic shade at her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth on Instagram, saying she "thought all men were evil" until she met Cody Simpson.

Streaming to fans live from her home in LA, the star invited Aussie boyfriend Simpson to join the chat from Sydney when she made the dig at Hemsworth, her former partner of almost a decade.

Miley and Cody have been packing on the PDA since they announced their relationship earlier this month. Photo / Instagram

Gushing over her new beau to her millions of followers, the 26-year-old singer said she "thought she had to be gay" because she thought "all guys were evil" before she struck up a relationship with Simpson, seemingly a thinly veiled attack on Hemsworth's character.

Advertisement

The pair started dating earlier this month following her split from Aussie actor Hemsworth in August, and her fling with Kaitlynn Carter, which ended in September.

They have been flaunting their romance on Instagram since they were first pictured together.

"You don't have to be gay," Miley told followers while Cody dialled in from Sydney. Photo / Instagram

Re-iterating her point, she continued: "There are good men out there, guys, don't give up," before suggesting she only dated women because she had been turned off men.

"You don't have to be gay, there are good people with d**ks out there, you've just got to find them. You've got to find a d**k that's not a d**k, you know?," she said.

Simpson laughed in the split-screen as Cyrus made her point, before telling her he missed her.

The Gold Coast-born singer, who has long been a friend of Cyrus', arrived in Sydney today ahead of The Masked Singer finale, in which he is wide believed to be The Robot.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth separated after less than a year of marriage. Photo / Getty Images

In the weeks since they announced their romance, they have been sharing endless snaps documenting the early days of their relationship.

Just last week, Simpson posted a risque photo of Cyrus with her hand down his pants, prompting an awkward response from his mum.

Advertisement

Fans were shocked to learn of the Slide Away singer's split from Hemsworth after they'd been married for fewer than 12 months.

The two met on the set of The Last Song in 2010, the beginning of an on-again, off-again relationship spanning nine years.