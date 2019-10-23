After Twilight, the actor reinvented himself in art-house films. How will he follow The Lighthouse and his wildest role so far? With yet another swerve: He's playing Batman.

When Robert Pattinson signed on to play the antagonistic Dauphin of France in Netflix's medieval epic The King, he knew it was a juicy role that would give him the pleasure of taunting Timothée Chalamet. Still, Pattinson hadn't quite figured out his character until he saw hair-and-makeup photos of his co-star Lily-Rose Depp, who was cast as a royal ingénue.

"I was like, 'I want to play a princess, too,'" Pattinson said.

