She has a million Instagram followers and has perfected the candid-looking, pouty selfie.

But Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler admits she doesn't like oversharing on social media and still keeps a "little bit" to herself, reports News.com.au.

"We're only showing a certain side of our lives (on Instagram)," Fowler said.

"I'm not posting the most unflattering photos of myself. And sometimes, I might've taken 40 shots to get that one (selfie). It's all in the lighting.

"It's a side that we're choosing to show," the New Zealand-born model added.

However, even Fowler, 27, has fallen into the trap of comparing herself to others on the internet. "It's really hard these days, when you're watching what other people are doing," she said.

"I have dealt with that too."

Georgia Fowler backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York last year. Photo / Getty Images

"I've had the best time doing it." Photo / Getty Images

Fower described walking for VS as "the pinnacle of any model's career".

"It turns you from being a fashion model into a household name, which I think has definitely helped me reach a bigger following," Fowler said.

"I'm so grateful, I've had the best time doing it."

In the lead-up to the spring party season, Fowler said she was putting away her usual boyish-wardrobe in favour of dresses.

"In spring, I tend to wear a lot more colour than over the winter months. I put the black away and I love a little dress," Fowler said, of her caramel-coloured Caulfield Cup outfit.

"For the rest of the year I'm quite boyish: I love baggy jeans and baggy shirts.

"In summer, I'll embrace being girly and wearing floaty, frilly dresses. I love being back in Australia, being in a bikini on the beach."