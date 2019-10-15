Jeremy Renner's ex-wife has levelled shocking allegations against the Avengers star, claiming he shoved a gun in his own mouth and threatened to kill her.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Sonni Pacheco has alleged that Renner was drunk and under the influence of cocaine when the incident with the gun occurred.

He told someone that he "could not deal with (Pacheco) anymore, and he just wanted her gone". He allegedly put a gun into his mouth and threatened to take his own life, before firing the gun into the ceiling.

The pair's 6-year-old daughter Ava was asleep in her bedroom.

Pacheco also claims that on a separate occasion, their nanny once overheard Renner say he was going to kill her and himself, because "It was better that Ava had no parents than to have (Pacheco) as a mother."

Pacheco has also claimed Renner has a history of substance abuse, as well as verbal and emotional abuse, and that he was under the influence multiple times while he was caring for their daughter.

Renner has vehemently denied the claims and has instead accused Pacheco of having a drug problem.

A representative for the star told Page Six, "The wellbeing of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy.

"This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatisations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."

Renner and Pacheco are currently in the midst of a custody battle, with Pacheco asking for sole custody with monitored visitation for Renner.