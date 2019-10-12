Naomie Harris said she was groped by an unnamed male actor during an audition years ago, describing him as "a huge star".

The actress candidly opened up to The Guardian in an interview about her numerous film roles and her upcoming role in new James Bond film No Time To Die, according to Fox News.

Previously claiming she never experienced racism or sexism in show business, her lengthy interview revealed she was less-than-honest about that claim.

"I was in an audition and he put his hand up my skirt. What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything at all because he was — he is — such a huge star," she revealed.

Harris, 43, said that the incident took place while she was in her mid-20s, but didn't detail what the auditon was for or who the actor was.

Harris noted that she believes her Cambridge education shielded her from a lot of other sexual advances saying, "I think there is an immediate assumption that you have a brain."

The actress also credits the "Time's Up" movement for introducing a new era of holding men accountable.

"Men know that they absolutely cannot get away with things now that they wouldn't even have thought about before."

Naomie Harris will reprise her role as Eve Moneypenny in No Time To Die, a role which she's already played in Bond films Spectre and Skyfall.