Robert Forster — who appeared in more than 100 films throughout his career, including the new Breaking Bad movie — has died.

Actor Robert Forster, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his work in Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, has died at the age of 78.

His family and friends have confirmed that he passed away at his home in Los Angeles following a brief battle with brain cancer.

Forster had a movie career spanning more than 50 years. Photo / Getty Images

Forster's most recent movie role was in El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie, which was released on Netflix on Friday.

The New York-born star started his career on Broadway in Mrs Dally Has A Lover before being cast in Reflections In A Golden Eye opposite Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando in 1967.

Over the course of his career, Forster starred in more than 100 films including Jackie Brown, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, The Descendants and Me, Myself and Irene.

His role in Jackie Brown even earned him an Oscar nomination in 1997.

Forster also appeared in dozens of TV shows, including Breaking Bad, Twin Peaks, Heroes and Last Man Standing.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston was among the first to pay tribute to Forster in an emotional post on Twitter.

I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob. pic.twitter.com/HtunD0Fx6g — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 12, 2019

There's also been a strong outpouring of grief among fans.

RIP to the great Robert Forster -- so good in Medium Cool and cool as the proverbial cucumber as Sheriff Frank Truman in Twin Peaks.



'May the road rise up to meet your wheels.' pic.twitter.com/Swme5X08cf — Dr. Hawk (@choppingwoodpod) October 12, 2019

Ah, f..k. Robert Forster was among my favorite actors of any era. So good, so comfortable in his own leathery skin. Met him a few times. Always kind, huge @tcm fan. Kept dozens of wrapped letter openers in his trunk to give as gifts. Got one. Will watch Jackie Brown this weekend. https://t.co/KZq2RMvGHk — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) October 12, 2019

Robert Forster was, simply, the coolest. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/eOVt3sV6RA — harry tuttle (@monoclemike) October 12, 2019

Robert Forster could deliver any line with a detached cool that somehow bubbles over with intensity. He was your date’s father who you desperately wanted to impress, but who you knew could end you with no effort. One of the finest, most reliable actors who ever lived. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WnbMCEK4c2 — Special Agent Dan Scully (@DanScully) October 12, 2019

What a tremendous loss. RIP to the great Robert Forster. I love him in genre classics like VIGILANTE, ALLIGATOR, and of course JACKIE BROWN, but MEDIUM COOL is his my favorite of his roles; his most vital and fearless work. pic.twitter.com/cTwZ7XIPHd — Austin Vashaw (@VforVashaw) October 12, 2019

Damn, Robert Forster was one of the coolest actors around. He made everything he was in better, period. RIP. pic.twitter.com/cjYQ0joddZ — Sick Grue-nert (@dgrunert) October 12, 2019

He is survived by his four children Bobby, Elizabeth, Kate and Maeghan; his grandchildren Tess, Liam Jack and Olivia; and longtime partner Denise Grayson.