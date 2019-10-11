WARNING: Season 3 spoilers for Stranger Things

Stranger Things

star Millie Bobby Brown was not the least bit impressed with the show's season 3 finale.

"I was p***ed. I read the script and I was like, 'What, how is this even possible? Why are they moving away?'" she recounted.

"They were like, 'Didn't you read episode 3?' And I was like, 'Oh yeah'. Because Joyce said she wanted to move away from Hawkins," Brown said to Elle Magazine.

She went on to add that the departure struck a nerve as it made the adolescent stars of the show ponder how they would feel when the show finally wrapped, according to The Sun.

"I don't know, I just felt really against it. When we were filming it, all of us kids said to each other, 'So how are we all going to cry?' Because we don't really cry in front of each other very often," she went on.

"I usually am the one who's crying in every single scene and the kids have to deal with me listening to (sad) music and they're like, 'Oh God'.

Young Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has come out swinging against the show's controversial season 3 finale. Photo / Getty Images

"I thought, 'Are we all going to go off and listen to music?' And then one of the kids was like, 'Imagine if we have to do this for real one day'. And we were like, 'What do you mean?'

"And they were like, 'What if, when Stranger Things is over, we'll all have to say goodbye to each other and like this is it.'

"And we all started crying and then they rolled camera and said action. And that was it. We all started saying goodbye to each other. We felt too real."

Since Stranger Things launched back in 2016 it has gone on to become one of Netflix's most acclaimed shows.

With its mix of '80s nostalgia and dark sci-fi impressing critics and viewers alike. The show propelled the child actors to instant fame.

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.