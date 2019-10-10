Justin Bieber appears rapt that his two good friends, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, are dating.

The Baby singer commented on one of Simpson's pictures, telling him "Ur body is a wonderland", before suggesting "double date".

Simpson then told his mate, "text me".

The Australian singer got his big break opening up for Bieber on tour.

Advertisement

Simpson has been by Cyrus' bedside as she recovers from a bout of tonsillitis.

Cyrus shared photos of Simpson appearing at her hospital room with flowers and his guitar.

Cody Simpson brought flowers and his guitar to Miley Cyrus bedside. Photo / Instagram

Cyrus' love life has been capturing a lot of headlines lately following her split from husband, Liam Hemsworth.

She also had a two-month relationship with Kaitlynn Carter that recently ended.

Simpson used to date model Gigi Hadid but has been single now for awhile.

Bieber is fresh from his wedding to wife, Hailey, in South Carolina last month.