He is the 34-year-old breakout star of a new film alongside Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson – and he's already being tipped for awards. Now can Zack Gottsagen change the way studio bosses view disability? Interview by Ben Hoyle.

You have not seen anything quite like The Peanut Butter Falcon before. Nobody has.

It isn't intimidatingly different. There are big-name stars. The cinematography is breathtaking. The script blends humour, grit and fairytale wonder to winning effect.

But you won't be talking about any of that. You'll just be raving about Zack Gottsagen.

The unknown 34-year-old makes his big-screen debut (opposite

