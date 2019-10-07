Luke Perry is remembered as a "hero" in the memorial 'Riverdale' episode.

The CW show's cast has opened up about the special instalment of the series, which has been dedicated to the late actor, who died suddenly earlier this year.

Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge on the show, said: "Luke in real life is so much like Fred Andrews ... that it's crazy how much that episode parallels everything for us."

READ MORE:

• Luke Perry's health battles before stroke

• 'He shouldn't be gone': Obituary - Luke Perry dies aged 52

• Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry dies days after massive stroke

• The heartwarming reason Luke Perry always carried a couple of balloons on planes

Advertisement

And the cast were particularly thrilled to have Luke's good friend Shannen Doherty join them for the one-off episode to honour the late actor.

Madchen Amick, who stars as Alice Cooper, added to Entertainment Tonight: "Get the tissues out. It's a really beautiful episode that really sends off our Fred Andrews and our Luke Perry as a hero. Shannon was really happy and really thankful that they asked her to do that part. To have her play that part was really special."

KJ Apa and Luke Perry in Riverdale. Photo / Supplied

Filming the memorial episode for Luke Perry was incredibly "hard" for everyone involved.

Creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed: "I think everyone was - I don't want to say happy to have a catharsis - but when [Luke's death] happened we were kind of all scattered. So there was something really special when we gathered to do the table read that was cathartic and shows our families.

"We knew it was going to be hard, and it was ... I think it is cathartic for people who have seen the show and hopefully it's cathartic for people who have emotional ties to Luke as well. Another kind of different thing that we chose to do was not include a 'previously on.' We actually had one and The CW very wisely said, 'You know what? Don't include it. Use the extra time for the episode; even a minute is precious. And let it be kind of special.'"