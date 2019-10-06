Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's relationship might be fresh, but the Australian music star's feelings are nothing new.

The Gold Coast-born singer posted an image of himself kissing Cyrus to his Instagram stories after she apparently whipped him up a "pre-swim breakfast".

Appearing to confirm the romance, Simpson referred to US pop sensation in the post as "baby". Cyrus has also confirmed she is back "dating".

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Photo / Instagram.

Meanwhile, a video has resurfaced of 15-year-old Cody telling now-defunct Fuse magazine about his feelings for the Hannah Montana actress.

"I knew all the words to her songs, I'm not going to lie," a young Simpson confesses in the video.

"I'm not ashamed about it, at all. I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be forever the most dateable Disney star," he added.

Cody's Instagram post came after E! News reported that Cyrus, 26, and Simpson, were spotted having lunch with Los Angeles.

Video of Cyrus having a "make out" session with Surfboard singer Simpson in an LA grocery store was also released by TMZ.

Cyrus took to Instagram where she penned a long post to set the record straight after the video aired.

"Men (especially successful ones) are rarely slut-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next, most times without consequences ... where women are called sluts/ whores," she said.

"I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning."

"This dating thing is new to me too. I've never been an "adult"/ grown ass woman experiencing this... I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20's, with the exception of a few breaks.

"I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with nothing to do.

"Please don't make this awkward for me. I am trying to make light and like always make fun of myself... get used to me dating - this is where I am at! #hotgirlfall

In response to the TMZ footage, she posted part of it with a note saying: "Can a girl not get a f***ing acai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!"

Miley Cyrus' post about Cody Simpson. Photo / Instagram.

A fan also shared a video of the pair at Backyard Bowls on Thursday.

"Miley on a date with the one and only Cody Simpson," the fan captioned the video.

The fan said they "noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there."

They were said to have shared a "quick kiss" before leaving separately.

Miley Cyrus spotted having lunch with Cody Simpson in LA. Photo / Instagram.

Simpson is rumoured to be one of the celebrities on Channel 10's The Masked Singer, with fans positive he is the Robot on the hit show.

The Aussie singer and Cyrus have been close for years and have often been spotted hanging out.

"Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood," Simpson said in 2014. "She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that."

Cyrus announced in August that she had split from Australian fiance Liam Hemsworth.

A day later she was seen making out with Kaitlynn Carter on a boat in Italy. Carter had also recently split from longtime love Brody Jenner.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were seen kissing while on holiday in Italy. Photo / Instagram.

Cyrus, who is in the process of getting divorced from Hemsworth, first met the actor while filming The Last Song in 2009.

The pair got engaged by broke up in 2013. They reunited in 2016 with the engagement back on and married in December last year.

Cyrus has a colourful dating history having been rumoured to have dated Nick Jonas, Patrick Schwarzenegger and model Stella Maxwell.