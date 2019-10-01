Beyonce's father announced the revelation that he is fighting breast cancer in an interview that aired this morning.

Mathew Knowles revealed the news on Good Morning America this morning in an interview with Michael Strahan.

The 67-year-old broke the news on the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness month that runs throughout October.

Breast cancer in men is extremely rare. More than 99 per cent of breast cancer cases are diagnosed in women and the odds that a man gets breast cancer are 1000 to one.

In an interview teaser, Knowles is asked how he broke the sad news to his daughters.

"How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?" Strahan asks.

Knowles revealed earlier this year how close he is with his daughters, Beyonce and Solange.

"I have a great relationship as a father with not just Beyoncé, but people forget I have this talented, gifted kid named Solange, who is a Grammy winner and has had a number one album. People tend to think she does not exist.

"It's not a daily dialogue. Daughters tend to always gravitate to their moms more than their dads. I think it's pretty standard in the universe, my relationship."

Knowles is a record executive and talent manager. He revealed in an interview the difficulty it is to bounce between father and manager.

"The most challenging thing was separating and walking the line from manager to father. That's very difficult in the music industry. If I had to do it all over again, I would change nothing because I believe failure is an opportunity to grow, not a reason to quit."