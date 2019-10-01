Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids are all grown up.

Stepping out on the red carpet premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, five of the star's six children beamed with pride as they supported their mum in her latest role — two of her eldest looking almost as tall as her.

Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox joined the 44-year-old actress for the premiere of the second instalment of the popular kids franchise, while her and Pitt's eldest Maddox, 18, is at college in South Korea.

Earlier this month, Angelina told Hello! magazine that she's "rediscovering" herself as a mother of teenagers. "As they grow up, I find my children are strong individuals but still open-minded," Angelina said. "I try to lead by example and be kind and gracious, as my mother was — and loving and tolerant."

(L-R) Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt. Photo / Getty Images

She went on to say that seeing her kids hit their teenage years has forced her to reflect on her own formative years.

"When your children are little you feel more 'mommy.' When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager," she told the publication. "You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can't go. I'm in this fun moment where I'm rediscovering myself."

Last month, Jolie's 18-year-old Maddox — who studies biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea — opened up about his relationship with dad Brad Pitt in a rare interview.

In a video obtained by In Touch Weekly, a reporter asked Maddox whether Pitt has plans to visit him at the university, and Maddox responded, "I don't know about that (or) what's happening."

Maddox and Pitt, 55, had a falling out in 2016 after an alleged altercation aboard a private plane. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce a few days later.

Pitt was under investigation by US authorities after being accused of physically and verbally abusing his children during an angry outburst, TMZ reported in September 2016.

After closing an extensive investigation, the LA County Department of Children And Family Services concluded the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor had not committed child abuse, according to TMZ.

Jolie dropped Maddox off at university in August.