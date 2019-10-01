Khloe Kardashian's latest selfie has the reality star's fans in a spin, with fears she's taking her enhanced look to a whole new level.

The 35-year-old mum's latest post on Instagram shows the TV host looking virtually unrecognisable compared with her earlier days in the spotlight.

Khloe has always denied getting any plastic surgery.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is currently streaming its new season on Foxtel, has her blonde hair styled in a top knot, with peachy make-up and looks near nude.

Seemingly anticipating ridicule for the photo, Khloe switched off the comments section so her 100 million followers weren't able to write anything, however fans took to Twitter to label her "plastic" and "unrecognisable".

She captioned the photo with "Happy Monday. old photo but I like it".

Old photo? We're not so sure.

Just before the family catapulted into the spotlight with their hit reality show in 2007, this is what Khloe looked like.

Khloe Kardashian in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

About two years later, when the family were really starting to break into the A-list, it appeared Khloe, who is a mother to one-year-old daughter True Thompson, had some minor work done.

Khloe Kardashian in mind 2008. Photo / Getty Images

From there, she didn't change her look too much.

Her hair was highlighted and she had an overall more refined look from 2009 onwards, largely due to expert styling thanks to her exploding fame.

But from 2014 Khloe began to change significantly.

Newly single after splitting from her NBA player husband Lamar Odom, Khloe got into health and fitness in a big way during her divorce proceedings. She debuted much blonder hair in 2015 and a thinner frame, but she wasn't looking manufactured.

In fact, she looked fantastic.

Khloe in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

She began looking a little more different mid way through 2016, around the time she met her NBA star partner Tristan Thompson, with much plumper lips, a seemingly thinner nose and just generally more polished features.

Khloe Kardashian attends the 2016 Angel Ball. Photo / Getty Images

But it's only in the last few months that fans have really started to worry Khloe is taking her look to a new level, with her last few Instagram posts showing her looking increasingly different.

View this post on Instagram KoKo A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 9, 2019 at 8:38pm PDT

To be fair, we think Khloe doesn't mind a sneaky airbrush edit on Photoshop, but there's no denying her overall look has drastically changed over the years.