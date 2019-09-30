After a dramatic and no doubt emotionally exhausting few weeks, Miley Cyrus has taken to Instagram with a thinly-veiled stab at both Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter — her rebound fling.

The 26-year-old singer posted a photo with her dogs on Instagram on Sunday that seemed to compare her two loyal pets with her former lovers; ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, and Kaitlynn Carter, 31.

Wishing fans a "Happy Sunday" and writing that animals "live by the golden rule to love and be loved", it was the final line that left followers thinking she was perhaps taking aim at Kaitlynn and Liam.

"All they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability, and faithfulness. (Reminds me of someone)."

Miley's dig at her exes posted to her Instagram story. Photo / Instagram

Miley was linked to Kaitlynn from the day her split with Liam was announced, with pictures emerging of her and The Hills: New Beginnings reality star kissing while on holiday in Italy.

Last week, however, the news broke that they had ended their brief relationship.

A source told People that Miley didn't "want a serious relationship" so called it quits after just a month of dating.

The insider added, "She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just (wasn't) anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career."

It isn't the first time the star has referenced their break-up on Instagram.

Last week, she captioned a photo of herself in a black bikini and cropped white tank top: "Goodbyes are never easy … but g2g."

The Slide Away singer has seemingly been distracting herself from her recent breakups with a girls trip to Powell Lake, Utah. She shared snaps of the trip, which she took with mother, Tish, and sister, Brandi.

"Necessary Mom n Sister trip," she captioned one of the posts.

Miley and Liam announced the end of their six-month marriage in late August. The two had been together for 10 years after meeting on the set of Nicholas Sparks flick The Last Song. On their divorce papers, they cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.