Stranger Things fans rejoice - another season is on its way.

Netflix has announced Stranger Things will be back for a fourth season and has signed the creators and showrunners to a multi-year film and overall series deal.

The news was revealed on Twitter and via a press release.

"The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we're thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love," said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix.

"We can't wait to see what the Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down."

The twin brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer, said in a joint statement they are thrilled to continue working with Netflix.

"Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show—and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about," they said.

"We can't wait to tell many more stories together - beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!"

So what could be in store for the next season of Stranger Things? A tweet for the official Stranger Things account has hinted the next season could take a different turn - posting a cryptic "We're not in Hawkins anymore."

we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

The show, which stars Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown have earned over 50 awards nominations, including Emmys and Golden Globes.

The Duffer Brothers pitched their idea for Stranger Things as a homage to 1980's genre films. The series was picked up by Netflix, and upon its release in 2016, the show became a global phenomenon.