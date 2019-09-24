The TV Academy is apologizing for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy's memoriam segment.

The segment on Sunday used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.

The academy, FOX and Emmy producers say in a statement issued Monday that it was an "error."

Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music.

Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964's My Fair Lady.

Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he "deserved better".

I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me "In Memoriam" rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/MDVX6H0igb — Leonard Slatkin (@LeonardSlatkin) September 23, 2019

The academy says all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.

Slatkin has been having a good-natured laugh about the whole thing though, even appearing on Jimmy Kimmel to "prove" he is very much alive.

"Some people might wish [I was dead] but no. I was really shocked. Instead of giving their best to Andre Previn, they wound up giving their worst to me," he said.

Slatkin said of Previn: "I knew him very well... he did it all, he was a great gentleman. I was just so sad that he couldn't be remembered the way he should be."

However, he added: "They talk about people spinning in their graves - Andre's not spinning, he's laughing."