Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios.

The 34-year-old actress - who is the mastermind behind award-winning 'Fleabag' and writer of 'Killing Eve' - has inked a huge contract with the streamer meaning she'll create and produce new content that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

She said of her new television gig: "I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon. Working with the team on 'Fleabag' was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can't wait to get going!"

The new deal comes just days after Phoebe's 'Fleabag' scooped six trophies - including being named Outstanding Comedy Series - at the Emmy Awards over the weekend.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said: "We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Phoebe at Amazon Studios!

"As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards this week, she is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing.

"'Fleabag' has been a gift to our Prime Video customers and we are excited for what comes next from this brilliant mind to dazzle and delight our global audience."

Although fans are devastated that there won't be a third series of 'Fleabag', Phoebe believes the impressive win is the best way to "say goodbye" to the programme.

She said recently: "To be honest this feels like the most beautiful way to say goodbye to it actually. It does feel like the story is complete. It is so nice to hear that so many people loved it, it's like maybe she shouldn't have waved goodbye at the end... but it feels like the right way to end it, to go out on a high."