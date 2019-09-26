Each week we ask music lovers to share seven songs that have shaped their life. This week it's The Feelers' main man James Reid, who is currently on an acoustic solo tour, playing Auckland and the North Shore next weekend, before The Feelers reform for a 20th anniversary tour this summer with Stellar*.

Sober – Tool

I can't remember when I first heard it but I remember that when I did it was like, "Holy s***." I was amazed by Tool's music. They have a very cool sound. It's interesting because it's heavy but it's not heavy, at the same

