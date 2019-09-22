Ahead of The Boss' 70th birthday tomorrow, Tom Augustine shares a personal appreciation of the man and the legend.

Is it possible, at this point, to have a fresh take on The Boss? What could be written about the imposing, near-mythical figure of Bruce Springsteen that hasn't been spilt across countless pages, articles, and teenage diaries of years past?

I'll admit, it's a daunting task for someone to whom Bruce means so much. When the words of someone you've idolised have had such an effect on your life, the words you yourself write always feel hopelessly lacking.

The answer, of course, has always lain with Bruce himself, his supernatural ability to hit the right spot for wherever you are,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.