Sinead O'Connor has accused the late star Prince of trying to "beat her up" in a drug-fuelled attack.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the singer says Prince chased her with a pillowcase "filled with something hard", after the pair clashed over her success with his song, Nothing Compares 2 U.

She said: "We did meet once but we didn't get on very well, we tried to beat each other up. Well, it was more he tried to beat me up and I was defending myself."

While it sounded jovial at first, O'Connor went on to clarify: "It's not a joke, it's not a joke at all, it was a very frightening experience actually."

She recalled: "He summoned me to his house one night and I foolishly went alone, not knowing where I was. He summoned me there because he was uncomfortable with the fact I wasn't a protege of his, I had just recorded the song, and he was wanting me to be a protege of his.

"He ordered that I don't swear anymore in my interviews but Irish people swear all the time, of course I told him where he could go."

It was then, she says, that "He went for me".

"He went upstairs and got a pillow and he had something hard in the pillow and I ran out of his house... We were running around his car, I'm spitting at him and he's trying to punch me, he's got this pillow he's trying to hit me with.

"Then I had to go and ring someone's doorbell which is what my father always told me to do if I got in a situation like that."

O'Connor also added that Prince was "into some pretty dark drugs" and that she never saw or heard from him again after that incident.

O'Connor also went on to allege Prince left one of his female band members with broken ribs after he "went at" her.

Prince was 57 when he died after being unresponsive in an elevator at his home in April 2016.

Autopsy results revealed he died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl — a drug 50 times more powerful than heroin.