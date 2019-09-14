"Don't get too attached."

That's the warning from director James Gunn as he revealed what looks like the full cast of the highly anticipated The Suicide Squad 2.

It is the sequel to the 2016 DC Comics film that raked in US$747 million ($NZ 1.17 billion) at the box office worldwide, reports News.com.au.

Australia's Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn, however Will Smith and Jared Leto won't be there.

Gunn revealed the list on Twitter this morning to shocked fans. Many of who queried "what about Jared Leto?"

That prompted Hollywood star Vincent D'Onofrio to simply reply: "nope".

The New York Post reports, relative newcomer Daniela Melchior has been cast as Ratcatcher in the film. The actress joins a returning Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Robbie as Quinn.

New to the cast are John Cena and Idris Elba.

Although Melchior, 22, is largely unknown to worldwide audiences, she's a mainstay of Portuguese soap operas, having acted on TV shows such as Mulheres and Valor da Vida since 2014. She has about 336K followers on Instagram.

Melchior's rise is not unlike another DC star: Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. Before landing a life-changing role in 2009's Fast and Furious, Gadot had been crowned Miss Israel and had done two years as a combat instructor in the Israeli Defense Force.

She appeared in a risqué Maxim magazine shoot and subsequent New York Post front page in 2007. Ten years later, she was Wonder Woman.

Margot Robbie (right) is back as Harley Quinn, but Will Smith (left) won't be back. Photo / Getty Images

The Suicide Squad 2

is scheduled for release in mid-2021.

The cast is: