Rumours of a romance between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seem but a mere memory after watching the couple's latest full-on display of public affection.

The of-the-moment couple shared an uncomfortable kissing video on Tuesday in response to trolls who had mocked them for "kissing like fish" in recent paparazzi photos.

Hitting back, Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, decided to set the record straight on "how they really kiss".

"We saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing, that it looks like weird and that we kiss like fish," Mendes began in the clip.

Advertisement

"It really hurt our feelings," Cabello added.

Mendes then said, "So we're going to show you how we really kiss," before launching into a sloppy pash.

Ew, put it away. Photo / Instagram

The cheeky video does what it says on the label, but be warned, it might make you feel a little squeamish.

Mendes and Cabello have been the subject of relationship speculation ever since they released their duet 'Señorita' in June, bringing a steamy display to the VMAs when they performed the hit together on stage.

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello in a steamy performance at last month's MTV Video Music Awards

While they've frequently been spotted together, they've continued to avoid questions about their relationship status.

In a recent fan Q&A, however, Mendes confirmed the rumours, explaining why he's so private about his relationship with Cabello.

"Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff, but it's not just me in the relationship," he said. "There's another person involved and I can't say things that I feel. It's not just me deciding you know?"