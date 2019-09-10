Fifteen years after Friends, she is returning to TV in Apple's The Morning Show as a news anchor dealing with ageism, sexism and her co-host's misconduct.

Jennifer Aniston was trying to have a quiet weekend away.

It was just after her 50th birthday, and she'd boarded a plane for Mexico with six of her best girlfriends — most of whom have known her since her early days in Los Angeles, before Brad, before Justin, before Friends and before the tabloids, when they lived as neighbours on the same street in Laurel Canyon. ("We called ourselves the Hill People," she said.)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"We basically just started over"

The "garage band days"

"There's a similarity to my life"