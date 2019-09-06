Denise Richards claims her ex-husband Charlie Sheen has not been paying his child support payments and that he owes $500,000 (NZ$775,000).

The New York Post says Richards has filed court documents against the Two and a Half Men actor for not paying his share of raising their two daughters, Sam, 15, and Lola, 14.

Richards, who stars in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, wants a judge to force her wayward ex-husband to cough up the dough.

Denise Richards

"[Charlie] has squandered over $24,000,000 ($A37 million) from the sale in his interest in Two and a Half Men to pay his personal debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children," read the papers, the Post obtained.

Advertisement

The couple split up in 2005 when Richards filed for divorce to end their almost three year marriage.

In a statement to The Blast, Sheen slammed his ex-wife, saying "D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction my day in court is painfully overdue. She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail."