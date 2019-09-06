Grace and Frankie, the beloved Netflix comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as retirees smashing ageing stereotypes, will end with its upcoming seventh season.

The streaming service announced the news on Wednesday.

Closing out with 94 episodes in total once the 16-episode seventh season ends, the programme will be Netflix's longest-running original series to date.

Admitting they're "heartbroken" to say goodbye to their iconic characters, Fonda and Tomlin releasing a joint statement to CNN.

"We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season," the statement read.

They added; "we'll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we'll still be around. We've outlasted so many things — just hope we don't outlast the planet."

The Emmy-nominated Netflix series launched in 2015, with its creators saying it's "fitting" to be going out as the streaming service's longest-running series, given the subject matter.

"It's thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of ageing, will be the oldest show on Netflix," co-creators and showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris said in same the statement.

But fans still have plenty of Grace and Frankie to sink their teeth into before they say goodbye.

The sixth season of the show completed production this earlier this year and won't air until January 2020. The cast includes Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry, who will all be joining Tomlin and Fonda in the final season.

A premiere date for Season 7 has yet to be announced.