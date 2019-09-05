Country music singer Kylie Rae Harris has died in a car crash in New Mexico which also claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl.

The 30-year-old Texan was on her way to perform at a music festival in Taos when she got into the crash on Wednesday at around 9pm.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash but have not indicated who they suspect was drinking.

Three cars were involved; Harris', the 16-year-old girl's and another. The third driver escaped unharmed. They have not been identified.

Hours beforehand, Harris tweeted that she was running out of gas.

Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station



Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM — Kylie Rae Harris (@KylieRH) September 4, 2019

She also shared a haunting final Instagram story describing how many of her relatives had died in the exact area she was driving through.

"I just got to Taos, I'm playing this festival here.

"I love this festival, for those of you who don't know . . . my grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here, but literally everybody that was here has passed away except from my uncle and including my dad and I'm going to cry, driving these roads . . . you would think, I've been driving for almost 12 hours, you'd think that's so exhausting and boring but the last couple of hours just driving through the mountains, remembering my place in the backseat as a little kid when my dad was making these treks here it was the f*****g best," she said.

She went on to say that "everyone grieves" differently.

Harris, who has a 6-year-old daughter, was due to play at the Big Barn Dance Festival on Thursday.

Her representative confirmed her death to Billboard, saying: "We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night.

"We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time.

"Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music.

"The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you."

Sara Hearne Naftis, who helps organise the Big Barn Dance, said they were "absolutely devastated", Taos News reported.

Naftis said Harris had attended off and on for years and was often invited by other musicians to jump onstage and join in.

"This was the first year she was going to play her own set. She was a huge part of the Big Barn Dance family."