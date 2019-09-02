Messages of support for Kevin Hart from celebrities, former co-stars and fellow comedians are flooding social media after the beloved funnyman sustained major back injuries in a horror car crash on Sunday.

Dwayne Johnson, Terry Crews, and Bryan Cranston are among the celebrities who have shared support and well wishes to the star, after he was caught up in a severe car crash in Los Angeles in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to TMZ, the Jumanji star was a passenger in one of his classic cars — a blue Plymouth Barracuda — when the driver lost control and swerved off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills, crashing through a wooden fence and plunging down a gully around 1am.

TMZ reports that the driver of the car and a female passenger — later identified as Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman — were found "pinned in their seats" under the crushed roof, with fire fighters forced to saw off the top of the car to free them.

According to the Highway Patrol report, Hart "left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention" before he was taken to hospital with major back injuries.

Hart's friend and frequent collaborator Dwayne Johnson — who he is set to appear in Jumanji: The Next Level with later this year — shared a photo on Instagram of the two together on set following the news.

"Stop messing with my emotions brother," Johnson wrote beneath the photo. "We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong."

The two Hollywood megastars have appeared together in 2016's Central Intelligence, 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and this summer's Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. In 2016, they hosted MTV Movie Awards together.

Along with Johnson, Terry Crews tweeted "Get well soon, brother" to show his support on Sunday afternoon. He starred alongside Hart in 2004 comedy film Soul Plane.

Get well soon, brother 🙏🏾❤️



Kevin Hart Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/aLtKyjQQUi — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 1, 2019

Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston — who appeared with Hart in The Upside — posted a photo to Instagram with the caption; "Let's all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He's a good human. Get well soon, brother. B."

Many other celebrities wished the star a speedy recovery on social media, including actor Marlon Wayans, and comedians George Wallace and Jeff Ross.

We need @KevinHart4real to be okay. 🙏🏼 💪🏽❤️ — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) September 1, 2019

Sending one out to @KevinHart4real. May your spine be fine. May your back cut you slack. May your neck not be a wreck. And may the Lord protect your cord. Love you. pic.twitter.com/4eGYJzfym4 — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) September 2, 2019