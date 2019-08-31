Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling are married.

The 'How Long Will You Love' hitmaker and the art dealer said their vows in front of a star-studded congregation, which included Sarah Ferguson, her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and Sienna Miller and her partner Lucas Zwirner, at York Minster on Saturday afternoon.

After saying their "I do's", the couple shared a kiss at the altar of the stunning Gothic cathedral and the moment was captured by royal photographer Matt Porteous - who is known for his work with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Ellie then planted another kiss on her husband outside, much to the delight of the crowds of fans who had stood outside the Minster all afternoon to get a glimpse of the bride and groom.

Advertisement

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding, in York, England. Photo / AP

The blonde beauty looked breathtaking in a beautiful high-necked gown designed by Chloe with long sleeves and a traditional veil.

The bridal gown features hand embroidered White Roses of York and, as a personal touch, the newlyweds initials, E and C, were sewn onto the collar and the traditional veil.

Ellie revealed she worked alongside Natacha to create a "timeless and classic" dress and admitted she had "never felt more special" than on the day she got to try on her gown in Paris.

In a statement issued to JustJared.com, the 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker said: "I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloé on my wedding dress.

The Chloe gown featured hand embroidered White Roses of York and, as a personal touch, the newlyweds initials, E and C, were sewn onto the collar and the traditional veil. Photo / AP

"I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloé to play big part of this special day.

"Natacha worked alongside me to design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloé spirit.

"Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one.

"I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail."

Advertisement

Ellie's bridesmaids matched the singer in long white silk dresses, whilst the groom wore a bespoke Huntsman suit.

Other guests included James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley, comedian Jimmy Carr, 'The Body Coach' Joe Wicks and Prince Harry's ex-partner Cressida Bonas.

The singer had arrived at her wedding in a blue Volkswagen camper van.

The newlyweds were overjoyed as they exited the church officially married. Photo / AP

The will now celebrate their marriage at a festival-themed reception at the stately home Castle Howard, which is 15 miles north of York, where they will tuck into lavish food with the option of having designer vegan food.

There was certainly no expenses spared when it came to her big day as the singer served Bollinger champagne and has spent more than £20,000 on flowers for the big bash.

She also hired a huge security team to make sure everyone was kept safe.

Caspar proposed to Ellie last year while they were doing a jigsaw puzzle.

Shortly after they got together, Ellie moved to New York to be with Caspar, who was working in the Big Apple.

The couple, who are now living back in the UK, have been together just over two years.