Marlon Brando and Michael Jackson chatted about sex, child abuse and personal relationships during an unusual conversation over dinner, the LA Times revealed.

Unearthed in a new podcast, Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson, the conversation happened while Jackson was under investigation for child molestation allegations in 1994.

Brandon Ogborn, one of the podcast's creator-producer, verified its authenticity with prosecutor Lauren Weis.

Lauren Weis investigated Jackson during her 23 years as a prosecutor with the LA County district attorney, the LA Times reported.

The Godfather star shared the details of an alleged dinner conversation with the king of pop.

Brando revealed he delved into the star's sexuality and his embroiled relationship with his father Joe Jackson.

It was rumoured the two shared a "special relationship". Jackson was teaching Brando to dance, and in return Brando was teaching Jackson about the art of acting.

The podcaster said after reading the transcript, "It felt like it was a hot potato. (Brando) probably would be cancelled if he was around now."

The Telephone Stories' podcast finale streams on the platform Luminary on Monday.

Here are some of the most revealing Brando comments on the podcast:

• "We were talking about human emotions and where it all comes from. I could see from the way he behaved — he talked like that, and he speaks in a very peculiar way for a man who is as old as my oldest son, 35. And he didn't want me to swear."

• "I had asked him if he was a virgin and he sort of laughed and giggled, and he called me Brando," the actor added. "He said, 'Oh, Brando'. I said, 'Well, what do you do for sex?' And he was acting fussy and embarrassed."

• "He said he hated his father and started to cry. So I pulled back. I started to tiptoe. I realised that he was in trouble with his life because he was living in a never-never land."

• "I said, 'Well, who are your friends?' He said, 'I don't know anybody my own age. I don't like anybody my own age'. I said, 'Why not?' He said, 'I don't know, I don't know'. He was crying hard enough that … I tried to assuage him. I tried to help him all I could."

• Brando told prosecutors: "With this mode of behaviour that's been going on, I think it's pretty reasonable to conclude that he may have had something to do with kids. My impression was that he didn't want to answer because he was frightened to answer me."