Former stars of Mediaworks reality show Married At First Sight have criticised the show's vetting process, labelling the checks "pretty loose".

The comments come as the broadcaster investigates claims that a contestant on the upcoming season is facing an outstanding domestic violence charge in the United States.

Season one contestant Haydn Daniels told Stuff the vetting was "pretty loose" and only "standard" police checks were performed.

Daniels said the producers "need to be careful about who they put onto these shows" while fellow contestant Andrew Jury said that the vetting need to be "a little bit more rigorous".

Jury told Stuff that Mansfield should be removed "without question".

Jury was at the centre of controversy in 2017 when it emerged than he sent "

" to a woman on Tinder.

Jury owned up to sending the messages, saying he was "ashamed and embarrassed".

It was reported that Chris Mansfield was arrested in Seattle, Washington in 2009 after a domestic violence complaint.

According to the report, he was taken into custody and pleaded not guilty to assault at his initial hearing before being released on bail.

He reportedly appeared at a pre-trial hearing but missed his next scheduled hearing. His case was supposed to go to a jury trial. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest with a bail of $500 which was never paid. Therefore both the warrant and the charges are outstanding.

The third season of the show is due to premiere on Three on Sunday.

Yesterday a spokesperson for Three's owner MediaWorks told the Herald: "MediaWorks were not aware of these allegations against Chris Mansfield until today. We are looking into it as a matter of urgency."

The show sees contestants "marry" a complete stranger and cameras follow what happens next.

It's not the first time the Kiwi version of the international franchise has been hit by controversy.

Season two contestant Ottie Schwartz made headlines over drink driving and assault charges.

Schwartz was charged with drink driving in Christchurch in October 2018. She had a breath alcohol reading of 473mcg - the limit is 250mcg. Schwartz entered a guilty plea and was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months.

She also made headlines when she admitted to assaulting a close friend named Olivia.

In an apparent attempt to get ahead of the controversy before her MAFS season went to air, she spoke to The Project - another Three show - and said: "It got very heated. There was some slinging and I ended up pulling her hair - not a fine moment of mine. I wrote her an apology at the time and that still stands. I'm still really sorry about it."