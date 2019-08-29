Liam Hemsworth is back on Instagram - and focusing on work.

In his first post since he confirmed his split with wife Miley Cyrus, he pushed his new film, Killerman, which opens in the US this week.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it," the 29-year-old Australian star wrote, adding, "Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved."

The message signals a return to promotional duties after Hemsworth cancelled his appearance at a press junket and premiere screening of the indie action thriller in Los Angeles.

He had been too "rocked" by the breakup to attend, sources told the Daily Mail.

Killerman see Hemsworth star as Moe Diamond, a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs.

Cyrus has been linked to blogger Kaitlynn Carter since photos of the pair in Italy went public.

US Weekly said it was those images that prompted Hemsworth to file for divorce.

On Monday, Cyrus performed a new break-up ballad, Slide Away, at the MTV Video Music Awards. She held hands with Carter, 30, when they arrived at the afterparty.

Earlier this month, Hemsworth announced he and Cyrus, 26, had separated after less than a year of marriage. He filed shortly after for divorce in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences," TMZ previously reported.