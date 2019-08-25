Drama hit Celebrity Treasure Island tonight as player Lily McManus was struck ill and faced being deemed "medically unfit" to continue the show.

While everyone else was concerned for her wellbeing, The Hits breakfast host Sam Wallace kept his head in the game, seeing opportunity in his teammate's misfortune.

Host Matt Chisholm announced to their team (Team Kahu): "If Lily isn't medically fit to continue... we'll have to rebalance the teams".

Speaking to the cameras, Wallace said: "She must be genuinely crook because we all know that Lily McManus isn't one to miss a reality TV challenge," referring to her previous stints on The Bachelor and The Bachelor: Winter Games.

He also said the potential to rejig the teams was "exciting" because "that would be an amazing cat amongst the pigeons".

"I would love to have some new players on my team because then it just shifts the power."

When fellow teammate Jodi Rimmer asked if he was secretly hoping Lily wouldn't return, Wallace openly admitted: "I am".

He laughed: "I like Lily and we can be friends later in life, but rejigging the teams is what I need." He later added: "I'd be delighted to see Lily but I'd also be a little disappointed because this is a chance to change a game that I know i'm losing."

Sam Wallace after a previous loss. Photo / TVNZ

It's hard to blame Wallace, who as team captain admits he's made a series of mistakes which led to teammates Zac Guildford and Ladi6 being sent home, dwindling his team down to five, compared to Team Mako's eight.

Earlier in the episode he suggested they bake some bread, saying: "As captain this is the only thing I have done that has been worthy - its been my single contribution to the team."

He wouldn't have been the only one hoping for a rejig either, with Mako now on challenge four without winning a single food prize, living off only rice and coconuts - a fact not helped by Olympian Eric Murray waving a sausage in the hungry celebs' faces to taunt them.

What ever happened to a bit of good ol' fashioned sportsmanship, eh Eric? Photo / TVNZ

But Team Mako wasn't without its controversy - captain Barbara Kendall raised some hackles when she openly admitted that if the teams did rebalance, she would send Rosie Arkle away first because "athletically", she is "the weakest link".

In the end, Lily wound up recovering in time to be medically cleared to return to the show meaning the teams stayed as is.

But it wasn't quite the reprieve Arkle would've been hoping for, as she was promptly put up for elimination by Wallace, who put her up against his own teammate Shannon Ryan in a building challenge in which the women could only use their feet.

Shannon shows off her yogi gains - core strength is key! Photo / TVNZ

Ryan - a well-practised yoga enthusiast - took out the competition as Wallace predicted, sending Arkle home and clocking up a long-awaited win for Team Kahu.

It was a much needed win for both Ryan and team captain Wallace, as well as a relief of an ending for McManus, who will continue the show in good health.

Celebrity Treasure Island continues Monday and Tuesday nights at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.