Brody Jenner wants to marry his new girlfriend.



The Hills: New Beginnings star only split from his wife Kaitlynn Carter earlier this month following a year of marriage. But Jenner has admitted the "single life" no longer applies to him because he's in a happy relationship with Victoria's Secret model Josie Canseco, 22, and can "absolutely" see her being "marriage material" in the future.

When asked if he's enjoying the single life, the 36-year-old reality TV star said as he walked into his birthday party with Josie by his side: "Well it's not really that single."

And when asked if she's marriage material, he replied: "Absolutely!"

Josie Canseco and Brody Jenner have only been together a short time. Photo / Instagram.

Josie and Brody were introduced to one another at a party in New York after his co-stars Frankie Delgado and Brandon Lee predicted they'd be a "good match."

Brody and Kaitlynn announced their split with a statement from their managements.

The statement said: "Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

While Brody has moved on with Josie, Kaitlynn, 30, has set tongues wagging after she was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus on board a yacht just after the Wrecking Ball hitmaker announced her split from Liam Hemsworth a couple of weeks ago.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter (pictured) were seen kissing while on holiday in Italy. Photo / Instagram.

The 26-year-old singer's break-up came as she and the 29-year-old actor discovered they are "very different people" who wanted different things out of their relationship.

A source said: "Liam wanted a more conventional marriage and that truly was the crux of their breakup.



"The bottom line is that they are very different people. Miley is a little wild and believes that people should be open and fluid, and Liam is low-key and laid-back.



"Liam has been very good to Miley and he in no way should be blamed for ending their marriage. Liam loves Miley and it made him feel sad and a bit insecure when she openly talked about her attraction to other people. In the end, he didn't know how to control the situation and she didn't want to be controlled."