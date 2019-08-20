Comedian John Oliver is known for his brutal take-downs of world leaders, but his latest dig at Donald and Melania Trump was next level.

The British TV host was recounting the news last week that Mr Trump asked an aide to look into whether the US could purchase Greenland.

"Yeah, of course he f***ing did. Of course he did," said Oliver on Last Week Tonight. "Greenland is icy, distant and semi-autonomous — it's exactly Trump's type," he added, before showing a picture of the President's third wife Melania, news.com.au reports.

"Now speculation on Trump's comments rose to such a point this week that Greenland's premier had to issue a statement saying, 'Greenland is not for sale'," the TV host continued, "so, if you had two-and-a-half years in your office pool of 'when a world leader would have to tell Trump you can't buy our country', congratulations, you're a big winner."

Oliver later hit out at the President again over his response to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, which have entered their 11th week.

"Trump not only barely seems aware of what's going on there, he also essentially gave China a green light to do whatever they want," Oliver said.

He played a clip of Mr Trump breaking down the protests, in which he said: "Well, something's probably happening with Hong Kong … because when you look at, you know, what's going on, they've had riots for a long period of time, and I don't know what China's attitude is … somebody said that at some point they're going to want to stop that, but that's between Hong Kong and that's between China because Hong Kong is a part of China."

Addressing this clip, Oliver said: "I will say this: 'They're gonna want to stop that' is exactly the wrong message to send to China right now.

"Trump effectively giving China a tacit endorsement to use force against protesters is unfortunately not remotely surprising — he sends the wrong signals to other countries all the time. And until his term ends, we're all just going to have to live with the fact that we now have a president who looks at America's allies and says, 'Go f**k yourselves'; looks at Russia's interference in our election and says, 'No big deal'; and looks at Greenland and says, 'Two hundred dollars and Don Jr — final offer'."

Ouch.