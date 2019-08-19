Former Crowded House musician Mark Hart has revealed his days in the iconic Kiwi band are over after being told by Neil Finn that his services were no longer required.

Hart, who was a member of English rock band Supertramp before joining Crowded House in 1993, took to Twitter to announce he won't be part of the band's new line-up.

"Hello All, I feel it's time to let you all know that Neil has informed me that I will not be a part of the band's new lineup," Hart wrote on Saturday. "Being a part of Crowded House for 30 years was a pleasure and a privilege. I wish them well and hope you all enjoy the new band. Best to you all, Mark."

Hart's departure comes after Finn confirmed last week that Crowded House will reunite to headline a night at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia next April. The show will be the group's first live performance since they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their Farewell to the World concert at the Sydney Opera House in 2016.

The 66-year-old Kansas-born multi-instrumentalist first began working with Crowded House as a session musician on the 1991 album Woodface.

He later joined the group fulltime as a replacement for Tim Finn and in 1993 was credited as a fully-fledged band member on their fourth studio album Together Alone.



Hart remained in the group following the departure of founding member and drummer Paul Hester, and went on to perform in their legendary show on the steps of the Sydney Opera House in 1996.

Crowded House and their 2007 line-up (from left) Matt Sherrod, Nick Seymour, Neil Finn and Mark Hart. Photo / Supplied.

Hart went on to join Neil Finn for some of his solo concerts promoting his debut solo album Try Whistling This in 1998, and re-joined Supertramp and worked as a producer on some of Tim Finn's material.

In 2002 Hart released his debut solo album Nada Sonata, and again received the call-up when Neil Finn announced Crowded House were reforming in 2007 and went on to play on their album Time on Earth and subsequent world tour.

Neil Finn is currently touring as part of Fleetwood Mac, following the departure of Lindsay Buckingham.