Heather Locklear has been ordered to 30 days in a mental health facility.

The 56-year-old actress was in court on Friday, where she pled no contest to eight misdemeanour charges, including six involving battery on a police officer or EMT, after she was arrested for allegedly throwing a punch at police when they were called to her home on a disturbance complaint in June.

But rather than face jail time, Heather has been ordered to spend a month in a residential mental health facility, according to TMZ.

The publication reports that the judge stayed a 120 day jail sentence, but it means if Heather doesn't complete her ordered time in the treatment facility - which she must begin by September 6 - she may face the jail time instead.

Advertisement

Sources told TMZ the 'Dynasty' actress wanted to take responsibility for her actions, and wants to get help so she can "avoid such trouble in the future".

Heather will also be on three years of informal probation, which means she won't be supervised, but will be expected to stay away from weapons, non-prescribed medications and alcohol.

In June, the star was arrested when police responded to calls of disturbance near her home.

Heather was said to have been heavily intoxicated at the time of the call and was visibly angry when the law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, sources told TMZ.

The 'Melrose Place' star had to be separated from members of her family by a deputy, and she then reportedly threw a punch in the midst of the fracas.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and they put Heather on a gurney - but she allegedly responded to their assistance by kicking an emergency medical technician.

Meanwhile, the verdict follows another incident earlier this year in which Heather was hospitalised after she threatened to shoot herself.

The star was reported to have been taken into hospital after a family member called 911 over concerns the star was threatening to take her own life.

Law enforcement sources claim an unnamed family member phoned police out of concern for Heather's safety, and both the Ventura County Fire and Sheriff's Departments responded at the star's home.

Advertisement

The caller claimed the 'Dynasty' actress was acting erratically and threatening to hurt herself, and was allegedly looking for her firearm.